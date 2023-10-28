Beloved gourmet cookie shop announces closure of Belmont store

BELMONT, N.C. — A local gourmet cookie and soda shop will close its doors permanently at the end of November, the store announced.

Twisted Sugar posted a message on social media telling customers that the Belmont location will stop serving sweet treats by Thanksgiving Eve.

Across three posts, more than 100 comments left reflected the loss felt by the Belmont community.

The shop cited unforeseen circumstances and said they are looking into another location.

The last day to get a cookie at the Belmont Twisted Sugar is on Thanksgiving Eve.

The Lincolnton store remains open.

