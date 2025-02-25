Berewick Town Center security under scrutiny following altercation

CHARLOTTE — A confrontation between security guards and a man at Steele Creek’s Berewick Town Center on Saturday night has raised questions about the authority and conduct of private security personnel in North Carolina.

The incident occurred when the man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading to the Harris Teeter and encountered two security guards.

He recorded part of the altercation, during which he felt threatened by the guards, who allegedly chased him and refused to identify themselves.

“They were threatening to me, without any kind of reason,” the man said, expressing his fear during the incident.

Former CMPD officer and private security expert Lee Ratliff reviewed the video and noted, “The security officer authority is no different from a private citizen.”

According to North Carolina law, security officers are required to identify themselves and can only detain individuals if they have probable cause to believe a crime has been committed.

They must then immediately turn the person over to law enforcement.

Pappas Properties, which owns Berewick Town Center, stated they expect Excalibur Security personnel to be professional and courteous, though they must be firm with individuals not on the property for business.

The man involved in the incident is seeking to file charges of communicating threats against the security guards, highlighting ongoing concerns about the balance between security measures and public safety.

Ratliff encourages any citizen who has a complaint about a security guard to reach out to the North Carolina Private Protective Services Board.

