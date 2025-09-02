Bessemer City secures funding for new fire department project

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Bessemer City is hiring full-time firefighters for the first time as part of a broader plan to expand the fire department to meet the growing needs of the community.

The transition to full-time fire positions began in the 22/23 fiscal year, marking a significant shift from the previous reliance on volunteer and part-time staff.

“It’s very exciting,” Bessemer City Manager Josh Ross said. “Up until the 22/23 fiscal year, we had a mixture of volunteer and part-time staff. This fiscal year, we transitioned to adding three full-time fire positions. It really has been an effort to transition our department to a more full service department.”

City leaders are also planning to build a new fire department and use the current building to expand the police department.“We’re in the process of raising additional revenue to make that capital project a reality,” Ross said.

The city has secured $2.8 million for the new fire department project and plans to sell city property to raise more funds.

They also hope to obtain grant funding to support the project, according to the Gaston Gazette.

“Realistically, it’s going to be a three- to five-year plan in its entirety, but a lot of it depends on the availability of funding and when it becomes available,” Ross said.

With the addition of full-time firefighters and plans for a new fire department, Bessemer City is preparing for future growth and improved emergency response times.

