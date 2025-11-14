Big 22: Channel 9 presents player of the year trophy

Hough High School’s Samari “Smoke” Matthews made history Friday as the first Husky to be named the Big 22 Player of the Year.

Hough High School’s Samari Matthews

“I think at Hough, we built a good community here and I have a strong bond with everybody who was inside,” Matthews said. “So seeing everyone in here just meant a lot to me and shows the love Hough brings.”

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9’s sports director Phil Orban was at Hough High to present Matthews with a trophy and a $10,000 check to the school.

VIDEO: Channel 9 announces 2025 Big 22 Player of the Year

Channel 9 announces 2025 Big 22 Player of the Year

©2025 Cox Media Group