Big 22: Independence Safety Nick Reddish

CHARLOTTE — Independence Safety Nick Reddish earned a commitment to Notre Dame despite having a broken leg last season.

Reddish has stood out from the rest ever since his first game, when he returned his first interception for a touchdown.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown spoke to Reddish about his future and the path back from injuiry.

