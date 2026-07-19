Big Brothers Big Sisters host ‘Big Day At The Lake’

CHARLOTTE — A group of local kids and their “Bigs” had a time on Lake Norman Saturday as Big Brother Big Sisters of the Central Carolinas had their “Big Day At The Lake” event.

Dave and Tracy Yochum started the event 22 years ago with the goal of giving a fun boating experience to at-risk kids who wouldn’t otherwise get the opportunity to get out on the lake.

Partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Carolinas, local boat owners offered up their boats to give a group of lucky “Littles” a fun day on the lake.

The day included swimming and tubing on the lake before a picnic at the Duke Energy Explorium with food, ice cream, a DJ, and a bounce house all donated by community supporters.

For more information on how you can get involved on Big Day At The Lake in the future check out their WEBSITE.

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