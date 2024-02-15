Big crowds expected for Uptown music fest

CHARLOTTE — Organizers of Charlotte’s new Uptown music festival expect to meet their attendance targets of 25,000 to 30,000 people per day and 75,000 to 90,000 for the three-day festival, based on initial sales.

The event, Lovin’ Life Music Fest, will run May 3-5 on a 20-acre site in uptown’s First Ward. Locally based Southern Entertainment, best known for a country music festival it runs in Myrtle Beach, created the Charlotte event.

“We are very happy with sales,” Southern Entertainment co-founder Bob Durkin told CBJ. “The way the community has received it, the way stakeholders have received it. We think it’s going to have great economic impact.”

