More chart-topping artists join star-studded Lovin’ Life lineup

CHARLOTTE — More chart-topping artists joined the all-star roster for Charlotte’s inaugural Lovin’ Life festival.

On Friday, organizers announced The Chainsmokers, Quinn XCII and Petey Pablo are the latest additions to the already star-studded lineup.

Petey Pablo is a Grammy-nominated rapper from Greenville, North Carolina known for his hits “Freek-a-Leek” and “Raise Up (featuring Timbaland).”

The Chainsmokers won a Grammy for their global hit “Don’t Let Me Down” and won multiple Billboard awards for “Closer.”

Dynamic pop artist Quinn XCII made headlines in Rolling Stone and Billboard for his Platinum and Gold hits “Kings of Summer” and “Straightjacket.”

They’ll join international superstars and festival headliners Post Malone, Stevie Nicks, and Noah Kahan in Uptown in May.

More than 40 artists across genres and generations make up the first-ever Lovin’ Life festival.

The Lovin’ Life Music Festival is set to take place from May 3-5 in Uptown’s First Ward Park.

Four types of three-day festival passes (general admission, general admission+, VIP, and Super VIP) are available for purchase. Passes range in price from $269-$1,199 and are available exclusively at llmfclt.com.

