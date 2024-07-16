Grocery store coming to high-profile NoDa site

CHARLOTTE — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. will be the anchor tenant of this high-profile NoDa project.

Avery Hall says the Phoenix-based grocer is targeting a summer 2025 opening at One NoDa Park. Sprouts will occupy a 21,258-square-foot, ground-level space along 36th Street. One NoDa Park sits at the intersection of 36th and North Tryon Street, a short walk from the Lynx Blue Line.

“We recognized the need to bring a modern, full-service grocer to a drastically underserved, yet thriving, neighborhood and made a commitment to serve that need at this key corner,” says Tarlton Long, principal, director of Avery Hall SouthEast. “We view this as a real game changer for the immediate neighborhood as whole.”

Read the full story on CBJ's website here.





