Big Lots closing several stores in Carolinas

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Big-box retailer Big Lots Inc. plans to close dozens of stores this year, including several in the Carolinas.

Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots disclosed in its quarterly report released in June that it expected to shutter 35 to 40 stores in 2024, while opening just three. The company did not include a list of store closures at that time, but it has since updated its website to indicate the locations that will close.

A store in the greater Charlotte region is among those, according to Big Lot’s website. That location is in Chester — at 1841 J A Cochran Bypass in the Chester Crossing shopping center. Two other locations in South Carolina are also on the list, as is one North Carolina store.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Campbell Soup reveals layoffs in plan for closing Charlotte corporate office

Campbell Soup reveals layoffs in plan for closing Charlotte corporate office









©2024 Cox Media Group