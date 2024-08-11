Big Lots, Conn’s closing more stores here

CHARLOTTE — A couple of big-box retailers shuttering stores in the Charlotte region have upped their local closure count.

Discount retailer Big Lots Inc. and furniture and appliance retailer Conn’s Inc. are closing more locations across the Charlotte market than initially disclosed.

Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots has not released a formal list of store closures, but it is updating its website to show that information on each store’s specific page. Last month, Chester was the only local Big Lots store slated to close . As of Aug. 8, other stores here that will close are at 8215 University City Blvd. in Charlotte and 9535 South Blvd., near Pineville.

Conn’s, which filed for bankruptcy protection in late July and has since been delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Exchange , is also shutting down more stores locally.

