Big Lots stores across Carolinas to stay open

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina company that dived in to save national retailer Big Lots has selected more than 100 locations it plans to keep open, including many in the Carolinas.

Variety Wholesalers of Henderson, owner of discount-store chain Roses, will take over leases for 118 Big Lots stores across the country for now, while negotiations continue with landlords at other sites.

Learn what Big Lots stores will stay open under Variety Wholesalers on the Charlotte Business Journal's website here.

















