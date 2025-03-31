Bill aims to appoint ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ as the TV show of North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The Andy Griffith Show is synonymous with North Carolina, and now lawmakers want to make it official.

House Bill 557 would make The Andy Griffith Show the official TV show of the state.

According to the Independent Tribune, the bills read like a biography of Griffith and his time in the Carolinas since his birth in Mount Airy in 1926.

The bill also cites the show’s popularity and longevity.

The bill has passed its first reading and is now in committee.

VIDEO: ‘Andy Griffith Show’ actress Maggie Peterson dead at 81

‘Andy Griffith Show’ actress Maggie Peterson dead at 81 “She passed peacefully in her sleep with her family present,” her family said. (NCD)

©2025 Cox Media Group