Bill aims to appoint 'The Andy Griffith Show' as the TV show of North Carolina

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Cast members from “The Andy Griffith Show”: (from left) Don Knotts as Deputy Barney Fife, Ron Howard as Opie Taylor, and Andy Griffith as Sheriff Andy Taylor. From back when life was in black and white. (The Independent Tribune)
NORTH CAROLINA — The Andy Griffith Show is synonymous with North Carolina, and now lawmakers want to make it official.

House Bill 557 would make The Andy Griffith Show the official TV show of the state.

According to the Independent Tribune, the bills read like a biography of Griffith and his time in the Carolinas since his birth in Mount Airy in 1926.

The bill also cites the show’s popularity and longevity.

The bill has passed its first reading and is now in committee.

