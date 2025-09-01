Bill Belichick set for college coaching debut Monday night

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Bill Belichick, the legendary NFL coach with six Super Bowl titles, is making his college football coaching debut Monday night at UNC Chapel Hill.

The North Carolina Tar Heels will host Texas Christian University at 8 p.m., marking Belicheck’s first game as a college coach after spending 29 seasons as a coach im the NFL.

Belicheck’s move to college football has been highly anticipated, as he brings decades of professional experience to the collegiate level.

Belicheck and his Tar Heels will turn around and head to the Queen City as they play at Charlotte on Saturday night. The two teams will face off on Saturday night at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

(WATCH BELOW: Around the Crown 10K brings thousands of runners to Uptown Charlotte)

Around the Crown 10K brings thousands of runners to Uptown Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group