Bill to limit screen time for minors heads to S.C. governor’s desk

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers approved a bill that would allow parents to limit their children’s social media access during school hours and overnight, and the legislation is now heading to the Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk for potential signing into law.

The measure aims to restrict daily screen time for children across the state. It would require social media companies to enhance their parental control systems to help parents manage when their children are online.

The legislation specifically targets social media usage during two periods: The school day and overnight hours.

These provisions are designed to give parents direct control over when their children can access digital platforms.

To facilitate these limits, the bill requires social media companies to strengthen their parental control features.

This mandate ensures that platforms provide the technical tools necessary for parents to enforce the restricted hours mentioned in the bill.

The governor will now consider whether to sign the bill into law.

VIDEO: Tips to help families manage screen time battles

Tips to help families manage screen time battles

©2026 Cox Media Group