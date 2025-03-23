Bill seeks to lure more Hollywood films to NC

CHARLOTTE — A new bill in the General Assembly would up the ante for Hollywood productions by adding millions of dollars in grants meant to entice companies to film in North Carolina instead of competing states like Georgia, Texas and Louisiana.

The proposal beefs up the state’s current film incentive program, capping grants for feature films at $12 million as opposed to the current $7 million and $20 million for a television series season, up from $15 million. The bill would increase the grant cap for commercials “for theatrical or television viewing or on-line distribution” at $450,000.

It would also introduce a $2 million cap for independent films. The bill defines independent films as motion pictures with a maximum budget of $2.5 million and produced by companies that are not publicly traded or owned by publicly traded firms.

