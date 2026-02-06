Local

Billy Graham Library reopens

Billy Graham Library
CHARLOTTE — The Billy Graham Library is back open after closing last month for maintenance, according to our news partners at the Charlotte Observer.

There is a new section detailing the story of the evangelist’s statue that is on display at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The statue itself was unveiled in 2024.

The Billy Graham Library will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of Graham’s Amsterdam Conference for Evangelists with a new exhibit.

