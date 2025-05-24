Birkdale Village in Huntersville listed for sale after major rezoning

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Birkdale Village is back on the market for an undisclosed amount. A property flyer states that Newmark is presenting the “exclusive opportunity” to acquire that mixed-use development off Sam Furr Road near Interstate 77 in Huntersville.

“Birkdale Village delivers strong sales productivity and meaningful near-term rental upside, positioning it for long-term (net operating income) growth,” the flyer states.

The retail center is owned by North American Properties, Nuveen Properties and Jamestown. Jamestown acquired North American Properties’ Atlanta arm in 2024, giving it a stake in Birkdale Village.

Read more here.

WATCH: Huntersville planning board votes against Birkdale Village expansion

Huntersville planning board votes against Birkdale Village expansion

©2025 Cox Media Group