Black-owned business owner builds on success, opens distillery in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Black-owned breweries are rare and minority-owned distilleries are even harder to come by.

Charlotte native Clarence Boston said an Uptown Charlotte spot on East Brooklyn Village Avenue was the perfect location to bring his Atlanta-based Hippin Hops Brewery to the Queen City.

Boston told Channel 9′s Madison Carter the entire industry is struggling.

“What I have noticed has been very hard in the craft beer market,” he said. “Not just for Blacks. Also, a lot of white breweries are closing.”

Margie Lehrman, CEO of the American Craft Spirits Association, said the number of distillers that are from an underrepresented community does not represent consumers who enjoy the craft spirits.

She also said the barriers to entering the industry are high, which include compliance and regulatory taxation issues.

“One of the biggest impediments to start right off would be financing,” Lehrman said.

It’s a big reason Boston chose to diversify his business portfolio. Hippin Hops Brewery & Distillery is the fourth business for Boston in the Queen City.

“I think Charlotte is a more creative market with not as much competition,” Boston said.

Industry projections show distilleries are expected to grow by over 20% this year.

Out of the nearly 2,700 craft distilleries in the nation, estimates show there are fewer than 100 that are Black-owned.

“Distilling and craft spirits in this country offer some of the best American innovation that small manufacturers can offer,” he said.

Boston told Carter the big idea for what he calls his “brew-stillery” came during the pandemic.

He already had his brewer’s license and thought to build on that success.

“I might just get a distillery license and just go to Mexico and get our own tequila made and go to France and get our own cognac,” Boston said.

Boston’s businesses have created more than 60 jobs so far and he said the ABC Commission has been his biggest customer for years.

