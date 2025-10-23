Blade found in bracelet at south Charlotte elementary school

CHARLOTTE — A student at a south Charlotte elementary school was found with a bracelet containing a blade in the latch Wednesday.
The incident occurred at Sharon Elementary School, where the bracelet was immediately confiscated, according to a release from the school.
Students and staff were confirmed to be safe following the incident.
Principal Phelan emphasized that possession of a weapon of any kind is a violation of the CMS student code of conduct and carries serious consequences.
The school reiterated that the safety and well-being of students and staff remain their top priority.
