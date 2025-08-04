Blaze behind Lake Norman school destroys outbuilding, sports gear

A fire broke out this morning behind Lake Norman Charter Elementary School, destroying sports equipment before being controlled by local fire stations.

Stations 1 and 4 responded to the blaze just before 7 a.m., with Engine 4 arriving first at the scene. The fire involved an outbuilding, which was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival.

The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office and Huntersville Police are currently investigating the origin and cause of the fire. Although the fire was quickly controlled, the destruction of sports equipment is a significant loss for the school.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.