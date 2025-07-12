Blood drive, service event take center stage at NAACP National Convention in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — The NAACP National Convention has returned to Charlotte for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Day 2 of the convention included a career fair, a blood drive in partnership with the Red Cross, and the launch of Freedom Libraries, which aim to combat book bans and provide diverse literature.

To address the issue of books being banned and ensure the curriculum is accessible in the school system, the NAACP Youth and College is taking action through initiatives like the Freedom Libraries.

“To meet the moment in terms of books being banned, in terms of the curriculum being assessable in the school system, in terms of not just that but when it comes to DEI Funding public schools, public libraries will be affected and before they are affected, lost without, we can step in,” Derrick Lewis with the NAACP said.

The first Freedom Library was unveiled at the 7th Street Market, marking the beginning of a project that will see 25 such libraries established around Charlotte.

More than 150 high school and college students from across the country participated in constructing these library boxes from scratch.

The Freedom Libraries will contain a collection of diverse literature and will be distributed to schools, community centers, and other local organizations.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Councilwoman Tiawana Brown announce intention to seek re-election)

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Councilwoman Tiawana Brown announce intention to seek re-election

©2025 Cox Media Group