Blue Blaze Brewing to close after 10 years

CHARLOTTE — After 10 years, Blue Blaze Brewing is closing its taproom doors in March.

In a heartfelt note to customers, the owner shared the news with a “profound sense of disappointment,” saying they wish the place “could have continued to be available to us in the future.”

They say they hope to find a new location in the future.

Blue Blaze is along the greenway in the Seversville neighborhood just outside of Uptown.

