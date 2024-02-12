Blue Blaze Brewing to close after 10 years

CHARLOTTE — After 10 years, Blue Blaze Brewing is closing its taproom doors in March.
In a heartfelt note to customers, the owner shared the news with a “profound sense of disappointment,” saying they wish the place “could have continued to be available to us in the future.”
They say they hope to find a new location in the future.
Blue Blaze is along the greenway in the Seversville neighborhood just outside of Uptown.
(WATCH BELOW: New brewery brings Caribbean vibes to Mint Hill)
©2024 Cox Media Group