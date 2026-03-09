Blue Ridge Parkway to fully reopen in NC by end of 2026

NORTH CAROLINA — The Blue Ridge Parkway is set to fully reopen in North Carolina by the end of 2026, according to parkway officials.

WFAE reported around 35 miles of the scenic roadway have remained closed since Hurricane Helene struck the region in September 2024. The damage to the stretch, which spans from the Linville Gorge to Mount Mitchell State Park, is expected to be fully repaired by the end of the year.

Once completed, officials say they will begin work on several other projects, including trail repair, debris removal and wildfire mitigation.

In total, the storm caused $1.7 billion in damage to the Blue Ridge Parkway.

VIDEO: Prescribed burns underway to reduce wildfire risk after Helene

Prescribed burns underway to reduce wildfire risk after Helene

©2026 Cox Media Group