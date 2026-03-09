Local

Blue Ridge Parkway to fully reopen in NC by end of 2026

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Vibrant oranges, yellows and golds lead the way to Grandfather Mountain along the Blue Ridge Parkway. According to experts, warm temperatures this week could slow down leaf color development, potentially prolonging peak color through the weekend. To see more fall color photos, visit Grandfather Mountain's 2016 Fall Color Gallery at www.grandfather.com. Photo by Skip Sickler, Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

NORTH CAROLINA — The Blue Ridge Parkway is set to fully reopen in North Carolina by the end of 2026, according to parkway officials.

WFAE reported around 35 miles of the scenic roadway have remained closed since Hurricane Helene struck the region in September 2024. The damage to the stretch, which spans from the Linville Gorge to Mount Mitchell State Park, is expected to be fully repaired by the end of the year.

ALSO READ >> NCDOT begin repairs on N.C. 105 Bypass in Boone

Once completed, officials say they will begin work on several other projects, including trail repair, debris removal and wildfire mitigation.

In total, the storm caused $1.7 billion in damage to the Blue Ridge Parkway.

VIDEO: Prescribed burns underway to reduce wildfire risk after Helene

Prescribed burns underway to reduce wildfire risk after Helene

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read