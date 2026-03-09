NCDOT begin repairs on N.C. 105 Bypass in Boone

BOONE, N.C. — Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will begin repairs on a Hurricane Helene-damaged drainage box in Boone Monday morning.

The affected area is along the N.C. 105 Bypass near Greer Lane and the AppalCART offices.

Crews are expected to finish Wednesday.

Officials say most of the repairs can be completed on the shoulder, but drivers should prepare for brief traffic stops throughout the day.

