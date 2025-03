ASHEVILLE, N.C. — New numbers from Blue Ridge Parkway officials showed a sharp decline of visitors coming to the mountains after Hurricane Helene, ABC affiliate WLOS reported.

Last September, more than 1.6 million people visited the parkway.

That number dropped by more than half in October to 739,000.

Those numbers got better for November and December, with over 900,000 visitors.

