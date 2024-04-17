Body of missing fisherman recovered from creek after days of searching

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The body of Michael Hallford, Jr., 44, of Lenoir, was recovered Tuesday in Wilson Creek downstream from where his car was last week, Caldwell County officials said.

The community and several agencies have been searching for Hallford after he was last seen going on a fishing trip.

Hallford was reported missing on Friday after his car was found in a parking area on Brown Mountain Beach Road.

Family members last saw Hallford the day before.

“I want to thank all of the agencies and departments that helped with this search. A search of this scope would have been impossible without the cooperation and teamwork of all of the agencies involved,” said Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones.

The creek can swell quickly after heavy rainfall, which did happen on Thursday.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy, but investigators found no signs of foul play.

