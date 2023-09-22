Boil water advisory issued for parts of Mount Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of the Mount Holly area.

The advisory, issued Thursday, is due to a water main break on Highway 27 near Craig Street.

Crews are actively working to repair the break.

Residents are asked to boil their water for at least one minute before using it for the next 24 to 48 hours.

The boil water advisory includes the Westland Farms, Azalea Ridge, and Deertrack subdivisions.

