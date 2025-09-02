Boil-water advisory lingers in Fort Mill

Residents and businesses in Fort Mill are still under a boil-water advisory, two days after a water main break near Highway 21 and Coldrop Roads.

The advisory remains in place as a precaution, despite the completion of repair work on the broken water main, Channel 9’s Tina Terry learned on Tuesday. The incident has affected several neighborhoods and businesses in Fort Mill and nearby Tega Cay.

“Just no showers, two or three hours. Our water was on pretty quick,” said neighbor Alton Zick, describing the inconvenience caused by the outage.

Crews worked late into the night to repair the water main break, which disrupted water service in the area. Although the repairs are finished, county leaders have maintained the boil water advisory to ensure public safety.

Schools in the affected area are open, with bottled water provided for students who need it.

Local officials tell us they’re continuing to monitor the situation closely. Officials have not specified when the advisory will be lifted.

>>Watch Channel 9 starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday for what caused this, and the full impact on the community.

(VIDEO: Boil water notice lifted for majority of Monroe after E. coli contamination)

Boil water notice lifted for majority of Monroe after E. coli contamination

©2025 Cox Media Group