Fort Mill schools operating on normal schedule despite water issues

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill School District will operate on a normal schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 2, despite ongoing water supply issues.

The district is actively monitoring the water supply issues and has been in communication with the county regarding necessary repairs to the system. In response to a potential continuation of the boil water advisory, the district plans to provide bottled water for drinking and hand sanitizer for hygiene purposes. Cafeterias will also make adjustments for food preparation if needed.

The following locations may be impacted by the water supply issues: Springfield Elementary/Middle, Sugar Creek Elementary, Nation Ford High School, the District Office, and the Main Transportation Hub. The district has assured parents and staff that any further changes to the school day will be communicated as soon as they are determined.

Monday night York County posted on social media that repair work is finished and that water pressure should return in the next hour.

