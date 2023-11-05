Boil water notice issued for Chester County residents

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Residents living in Chester County, South Carolina should boil water to use for cooking and drinking until further notice, Chester Metropolitan District mandated.

Officials in the county say a large water main broke in Fort Lawn, S.C., which caused discolored water for some customers in the county.

Even after flushing faucets until water runs clear, residents should boil water vigorously for one minute. Children and pets should drink bottled water, the county said.

Customers in Fort Lawn in need of bottled water can pick some up by the Fort Lawn Fire Department.

After CMD completes testing for bacteria, they will update customers on the status of the water safety.

CMD asks customers to report severely discolored water by calling (803) 385-5123.

Check the CMD website and their Facebook page for updates. Channel 9 is also monitoring the situation and will update this article as needed.

