Students in Chester County told to bring bottled water as Boil Water Advisory continues

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Students will have to bring their own water to school in Chester County on Monday following a weekend without safe tap water.

The Chester County School District posted an update on how the water main break and Boil Water Advisory will impact schools on Monday.

Schools will operate normally, but all water fountains will be sealed off.

People can still wash their hands with soap, but students will not be allowed to drink the water.

The district will provide a few cases of bottled water to all schools but asks parents to pack a few bottles of water for their children.

As for school-provided meals, Student Nutrition Staff Members will follow the Boil Water Advisory when preparing food for students.

This comes after a water main broke in Fort Lawn, S.C., leading to a water conservation notice and eventually a Boil Water Advisory for all residents in Chester County.

The district told Channel 9 they are waiting on water bacteria test results before lifting the advisory.

If you have questions, the district encourages parents to contact your child’s school.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

