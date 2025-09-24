Boiling Springs announces new leadership for police department

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The Town of Boiling Springs, North Carolina, has appointed Brian DiYorio as the new police chief and promoted Jonathan Gantt to lieutenant, effective in October.

According to a release from the town, DiYorio, a graduate of Appalachian State University, brings extensive experience from his previous role at the City of Gastonia Police Department, where he served as a lieutenant and watch commander.

Gantt, a long-time detective sergeant with the Boiling Springs Police Department, will now serve as second-in-command, focusing on community-oriented policing strategies.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Chief DiYorio to this position,” Town Manager Zachary Parker said. “Additionally, the promotion of now-Lieutenant Gantt to a critical leadership role within the department will bring valuable institutional and community knowledge to the leadership team.”

DiYorio has led multiple specialized units in his career, including crisis negotiations, tactical units, and community-oriented policing units. His background made him a unique candidate for the role of Police Chief, according to Town Manager Zachary Parker.

Jonathan Gantt has been with the Boiling Springs Police Department since the early 2000s and is well-known in the community. Parker emphasized Gantt’s deep connection to Boiling Springs and his understanding of its unique characteristics.

The Town is planning a meet-and-greet with the new Chief and Lieutenant. More information on this event will be published through the town’s social media.

