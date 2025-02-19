Local

Bomb squad probes suspicious package near courthouse

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Bomb Squad was called to investigate a suspicious package near the courthouse in Concord on Wednesday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., deputies on patrol discovered the package near the What-A-Burger close to the courthouse. As a precaution, authorities closed the courthouse and surrounding roads while the bomb squad assessed the situation.

Investigators later determined that the package was not a threat, allowing the courthouse and roads to reopen.

The incident caused temporary disruption, but normal operations have since resumed following the all-clear from investigators.

