Bond hearing set for suspect in Richmond County firefighter shooting

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters in Richmond County are expected to be at the bond hearing on Tuesday for a man who allegedly fired shots at a fellow firefighter last week.

Timothy Hayden is currently being held without bond at the Richmond County Jail. He’s charged with assault on emergency personnel.

Last Monday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said two firefighters with the Ellerbe Fire Department were responding to a fire alarm notification when Hayden came out of the house shooting.

Officials said Assistant Chief Jerry Shepard was hit in the leg. Ellerbe Fire Chief Will Barber said they would like the judge to continue the no-bond on Hayden.

WATCH: Suspect arrested after assistant fire chief shot during call in Richmond County

