Boone man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, police say

BOONE, N.C. — UPDATE: On Dec. 5, 2024, authorities announced Jacob Elijah Kilgore was sentenced to eight years in prison for using the dark web to share child sexual abuse material.

Kilgore will also have to register as a sex offender, and he’ll be under supervision for the rest of his life after his prison term.

Earlier

A 27-year-old Boone man was arrested on seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, police said.

The Boone Police Department, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation on Thursday.

Jacob Elijah Kilgore was arrested and charged with the crimes.

He was given a $75,000 secured bond.

Kilgore’s court date was set for March 3.

