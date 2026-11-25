BOONE, N.C. — A Boone man has been sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison for distributing child sexual abuse material, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

Tony Len Ford, 43, was also ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, law enforcement received three tips between July 2024 and July 2025 about someone distributing child sexual abuse material.

Investigators later identified Ford as the person involved and executed a search warrant at his Boone home in July 2025.

Officers seized multiple electronic devices, including two cellphones, a thumb drive, and an SD card.

During an interview, Ford told investigators he used messaging apps and online chat groups to trade child sexual abuse material.

A forensic examination of his devices and online accounts found more than 13,000 videos and 1,198 images of child sexual abuse material, federal officials said.

Ford will remain in U.S. Marshals Service custody until he is transferred to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative focused on investigating and prosecuting child sexual exploitation.

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