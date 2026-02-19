Border Patrol operation in Charlotte had minimal impact on schools

CHARLOTTE — It does not appear that the Border Patrol operation that took place in our area had lasting impacts on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

District leaders told the Charlotte Observer that the early date does not show a big drop in the end-of-semester test scores despite a spike in absences the week of November 17.

That time frame was when agents were carrying out immigration operations.

The district said it saw over 27,000 kids out of class, nearly triple the amount from the week before.

