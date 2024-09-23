The Bowl at Ballantyne to host grand opening

CHARLOTTE — Haven’t had a chance to check out The Bowl at Ballantyne yet? Mark your calendar for Oct. 5 when the retail, restaurant, and entertainment destination will host its grand opening.

Festivities include a free block party along Bowl Street from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. that will feature family-friendly activities, giveaways, and a DJ.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery will also host its annual Mecktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be live music, stein holding contests, and German cuisine.

That night at 7 p.m., Trampled by Turtles will perform at The Amp, with opener Houndmouth. Tickets for the show start at $54.

Other restaurants that have opened at The Bowl at Ballantyne include Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack, Flower Child, Harriet’s Hamburgers, Honeysuckle Gelato, North Italia, and Postino.

