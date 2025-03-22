Boxing legend George Foreman has died

Former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman, known as much for his gregarious personality as his vicious right hook, died Friday. He was 76 years old, ABC News reported.

Foreman, known his post-boxing career for pitching his now-omnipresent countertop grill, was heavyweight champion twice. He also won gold at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

His family announced his death in a post on Instagram.

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose,” the statement said. “A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family.”

Foreman won his first heavyweight title at just 24 with a stunning knockout of the then-undefeated Joe Frazier.

Billed as The Rumble in the Jungle, Foreman’s most famous fight ended in his first professional loss to Muhammad Ali in October 1974. He surrendered the heavyweight title in the knockout loss.

But he would regain the belt after a 10-year retirement in a fight in 1994 against Michael Moorer at 45 years old.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.





VIDEO: Manny Pacquiao announces retirement from boxing

Manny Pacquiao announces retirement from boxing (NCD)

©2025 Cox Media Group