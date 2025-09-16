Boy, diagnosed with brain cancer, sworn in as honorary Matthews police officer

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department announced on Tuesday that DJ Daniel, a boy with terminal brain cancer, was appointed as an honorary police officer.

Police Chief James Avens learned a mass swearing-in ceremony was planned for Officer Daniel and asked K-9 Officer Ashley Liles to present the boy with his official appointment certificate on the chief’s behalf.

Officer Daniel’s dream was to become a police officer, but he was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018 and given five months to live.

Officer Daniel’s mission is to join as many law enforcement agencies across the United States as possible.

“We are so proud to have someone with the courage, bravery, and inspiration that Officer Daniel possesses as a member of the Matthews Police Department. We thank him for allowing us to be a small part of achieving his goal,” the police department posted on social media.

Daniel has been sworn-in to over 1,000 agencies, according to his Facebook page.

