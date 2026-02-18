Former boyfriend pleads guilty to killing Allisha Watts

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — James Dunmore pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter and failure to notify death in connection with the 2023 killing of Allisha Watts.

Watts was first reported missing in July 2023 after she was last seen at Dunmore’s University City apartments.

>>At 5 p.m. on Channel 9, hear from friends and family and their reactions.

Her remains were discovered one month later in a wooded area in Candor, a town located in Montgomery County. Dunmore, who was Watts’ former boyfriend, was the last person seen with her before her disappearance.

Dunmore was originally charged with first-degree murder following his arrest in August 2023.

Allisha Watts and James Dunmore James Dunmore, the man accused of killing Charlotte woman Allisha Watts, is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday.

Investigators linked Dunmore to the location where Watts’ body was found using cellphone data. Both of their phones pinged near the site in Montgomery County around the time of her disappearance. Authorities also discovered Dunmore unconscious in Watts’ vehicle after she was reported missing.

An autopsy report released in March 2024 listed the cause of death for the 39-year-old woman as undetermined.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Dunmore apologized and described the incident as a psychological emergency.

He said that he and Watts were hanging out when he attempted to jump out of her moving car. According to Dunmore, Watts stopped the vehicle and chased after him into the woods, which is where her remains were later found.

Dunmore claimed he did not remember anything that happened after she began chasing him.

The prosecution addressed the decision to reach a plea agreement rather than proceeding with the original murder charge.

A representative for the state said, “There’s a gulf between what we know and what we can prove. This is the best resolution for a small measure of justice for Allisha.”

Dunmore will receive credit for the time he has already served in custody while awaiting trial. The two counts of voluntary manslaughter and failure to notify death carry identical sentencing ranges of 58 to 82 months each. They will be served consecutively.

VIDEO: Judge again denies request to modify bond for man accused of killing Allisha Watts

Judge again denies request to modify bond for man accused of killing Allisha Watts

©2026 Cox Media Group