Bozemans, Teppers host Thanksgiving for local students

CHARLOTTE — Thanks to the Panthers offensive lineman, hundreds of local students left a fun Thanksgiving bash with full stomachs.

Bradley Bozeman, his wife, Nikki, and the Teppers brought the dozens of kids together for a night of fun, plus some free food. Many of the students in attendance were from areas in our community that are often underserved.

Both the Bozemans and the Teppers said they wanted, in part, to throw back to an event hosted once by former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

“It’s just seeing where you can serve. We started in antibullying and morphed into food insecurity when COVID-19 started,” Nikki Bozeman said. “I feel like that’s such a great key, to see what the need is in the community and then just take that step forward and that action to really help these kids.”

“What I heard is that when we announced that we were doing this event, they were crossing off on the calendars, waiting to get here, so it was that feeling that I had because I knew it was so important to be able to bring this back,” Nicole Tepper said.

The kids who attended Saturday’s event were able to take home another, separate meal to share with their families.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte-based celebrity chef shares top Thanksgiving recipes)

Charlotte-based celebrity chef shares top Thanksgiving recipes

















©2023 Cox Media Group