Brandon Miller credits mindset, Hornets fans as Charlotte chases 7th straight win

CHARLOTTE — As the Charlotte Hornets ride a six-game winning streak into Friday night’s game against the Miami Heat, forward Brandon Miller says a shift in mindset, and strong support inside the Spectrum Center, has helped fuel the team’s recent surge.

A win Friday would make seven in a row.

Miller has been playing some of his best basketball this year, just one season after a wrist injury that sidelined him for months. He told Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown, it was the worst he’s dealt with in his career.

The third-year forward is a huge piece in the Hornets establishing a new culture and is not the only one who identified a specific moment when things changed.

Brown: “I had a conversation with Miles (Bridges) not very long ago, and he could point to a specific game, even defensively when it felt like this group bought in. What is that moment for you?”

Miller: “Ooh. I would say the away game at Oklahoma City. The one thing that stood out was just the second game on our back-to-back, we have the right mindset of bringing the right intensity for those types of games. And of course, for the body, I think everybody is locked in on being 100 and being available. We’ve done a great job with that this year.”

Brown: “What’s been different about going from being the hunted, in Kon’s words, to being the hunter?”

Miller: “I think a big part of that is our home crowd. These past years, we’ve always heard the away teams coming into arena and being louder than our fans. This season, the fans have definitely showed out and showed their support and their love for us.

Brown: “Having watched you play over the last couple years, there’s always been that competitive fire. This year feels different. What’s behind that?”

Miller: “At a point in time you just get tired of some things and losing was one of the things. I think the most important key here is being available, like I said. I tip my hats off to the trainers, just for keeping us engaged in the mornings, whether that’s for check-in, treatments, after the games, check-ins and treatments. As long as we keep doing that, I think everybody will be available.”

Brown: “What is possible for this group?”

Miller: “I think everybody knows the goal. Of course, the playoffs have been the goal. I think it’s just how we reach our goal. Being consistent every game. I’ve said this to coach Charles, daily consistency applies to all areas whether it’s your routine, ‘How do you approach every day?’ And I think we’ve been doing a great job at that.”

