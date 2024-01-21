Brave swimmers take on Lake Norman Polar Plunge

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — Multiple people braved the cold and dove into Lake Norman Saturday night. It was all for a good cause.

The Polar Plunge was hosted by the Lake Norman YMCA. Teams ran into the lake dressed in customers to earn prizes. The event also included a chili cookoff, games and crafts for kids.

Money raised supports funding for summer camp, preschool, afterschool programs and more.

