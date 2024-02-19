Break-in suspect arrested in Burke County while wearing victim’s clothing

MORGANTON, N.C. — A man in Burke County is accused of breaking into a woman’s home in Morganton and wearing her clothing.

Public safety officers have charged Moises Agustin with felony breaking and entering and property damage.

Investigators said he broke out a window and the back door of the home along Bouchelle Street on Saturday.

The owner wasn’t home at the time, but police said when they arrived, Agustin was wearing her blouse and was sitting in a recliner in a bedroom with a blanket.

