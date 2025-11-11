Breast implant removal rates surge amid health concerns

CHARLOTTE — Some women who got breast implants are now changing their minds.

One study shows a 40% jump in the number of women having their implants removed. In some cases, they’re blaming their implants for issues such as fatigue, joint pain and brain fog.

On Eyewitness News at 11, Channel 9’s Erika Jackson reports why some doctors discount that connection, why it can be so difficult to get a diagnosis, and who’s most at risk for complications from implants.

VIDEO: 9 Investigates: Women at risk after breast implants linked to cancer

