Brewers brace for impact as federal hemp ban threatens THC products

CHARLOTTE — The president of NoDa Brewing says a federal ban on hemp products could impact its bottom line, and affect brewers nationwide.

The provision included in the spending bill that reopened the government caps hemp products at just 0.4 milligrams of THC per serving. That’s a fraction of what’s in nearly all products on the market today.

It would block NoDa Brewing from selling its THC seltzer, which accounts for 10% of its revenue.

The ban goes into effect next November, unless new legislation gets adopted.

According to our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal, the NoDa Brewing president says he’s optimistic a deal can be reached to save the industry.

VIDEO: ‘Wild west’: Illegal THC products found in North Carolina shops, authorities say

‘Wild west’: Illegal THC products found in North Carolina shops, authorities say

©2025 Cox Media Group