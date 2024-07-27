Brewery begins construction in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Suffolk Punch Brewing has kicked off construction on its long-awaited taproom at Birkdale Village in Huntersville.

The goal is to open for the holiday season, says Seth Stidham, the brewery’s co-owner and chief operating officer.

“We’re excited to serve our Lake Norman-area friends who have supported us over the years,” he says. “Expect the same cold pours and warm service from our team that you receive at our other two taprooms.”

Its Birkdale Village location will be smaller, but entering the Lake Norman market aligns with Suffolk Punch’s growth plans, Stidham says.

