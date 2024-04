CHARLOTTE — Weathered Souls is calling it quits in Charlotte after facing struggles to stay afloat.

The Texas-based brewery announced on social media that April 6 will be its last day at its lower South End location.

“It is with a heavy heart, we announce the closure of our Charlotte brewery,” the post read.

